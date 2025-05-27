THE PRESS PLAYS CATCH-UP: Jonathan Capehart Attacks Washington Post Colleague in New Book. “You get the impression Jonathan Capehart has very thin skin. He can be easily offended by any contradiction, public or private, even one that is undeniably correct.” Even? Try especially.

Mark Judge last month: Jonathan Capehart’s WaPo Hissy Fit. “Yet as one delves into the details of why Capehart walked, it’s Capehart himself who looks pretty bad. Imperious, while at the same time hyper-sensitive; self-righteous while morally confused; resentful while equally obtuse; ideologically brainwashed and thus incapable of independent thought, Jonathan Capehart is everything wrong with journalism in 2025. No wonder Jeff Bezos is scrambling to sweep out the stables at The Washington Post.”

Sweep faster and harder, Jeff.