May 27, 2025

JUDICIOUS: Readers of today’s opinion in Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP v. Executive Office of the President (which i think got it largely right in its substantive analysis), might notice that it included 26 exclamation points. . . . I appreciate that the author is a federal judge, and I’m not, but my sense is that the exclamation points do more to detract from the persuasiveness of the opinion than to advance it.”

Related:

Posted at 10:43 pm by Glenn Reynolds