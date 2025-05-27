JUDICIOUS: Readers of today’s opinion in Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale & Dorr LLP v. Executive Office of the President (which i think got it largely right in its substantive analysis), might notice that it included 26 exclamation points. . . . I appreciate that the author is a federal judge, and I’m not, but my sense is that the exclamation points do more to detract from the persuasiveness of the opinion than to advance it.”
Related:
Same reason judges are entering orders against Trump even though they lack jurisdiction. https://t.co/n18PwfRz2s
— Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) May 27, 2025