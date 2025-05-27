CHANGE: Young men are binge drinking less than young women for the 1st time. What’s going on?

Why young men are drinking less is still up for debate, notes study author and University of Pittsburgh internist Dr. Bryant Shuey. Though he sees the declining rates of binge drinking among young men as a “public health success,” Shuey wonders if it’s more complicated than a pure win. “Are young people happy, socially connected and drinking less, or is it that middle-aged and young men are more lonely, less social and less willing to call up a friend for drinks,” he says. “There’s potential that there is a tradeoff here: Less alcohol and more loneliness, and we need to think about addressing both.”

Or maybe they’re just broke.