CHANGE: Universities brace for endowment tax hike as GOP’s ‘big beautiful bill’ heads to Senate. “While some reports indicate administrators have hired lobbyists to try and water down the proposal, observers say some sort of tax hike is likely in the offing for these institutions. Rather than a flat rate, House Republicans seek to increase taxes on private university endowments ranging from 1.4 percent to 21 percent, according to the legislation.”