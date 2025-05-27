STACY MCCAIN: May 27: A Date That Will Live in Hilarity. “I was trying to figure out if there could be some kind of innocent explanation, for example, the possibility that one of Weiner’s staffers, with access to his account, had accidentally sent the photo. And I remember calling up Andrew Breitbart to discuss this with him. Andrew’s response was blunt: ‘No, Stacy. Trust me — there’s more.'”

Plus: “June 6 was the big breakthrough, when the Texas woman, an Army veteran and single mom named Meagan Broussard, told her story on Breitbart’s site. The same day, Anthony Weiner announced a press conference in New York. Weiner was late to the press conference, but Andrew Breitbart was there on time, so the assembled media demanded that Breitbart answer questions — upstaging the congressman.” It was brilliant.