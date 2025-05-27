PAY ATTENTION TO THIS GUY:
3 million registered Republicans in Pennsylvania did NOT vote in the May 20th primary.
You have the power to win — let’s get everyone out to vote this November.
— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 27, 2025
PAY ATTENTION TO THIS GUY:
3 million registered Republicans in Pennsylvania did NOT vote in the May 20th primary.
You have the power to win — let’s get everyone out to vote this November.
— ThePersistence (@ScottPresler) May 27, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.