INDEED:

The last president told me his patience with me was “wearing thin”, tried to have me fired for not taking a fake vaccine, and then told the entire country I was a threat to the very foundations of democracy.

You don't ever get to call anyone else "divisive." It's on now.

— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 27, 2025