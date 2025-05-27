INDEED:
The last president told me his patience with me was “wearing thin”, tried to have me fired for not taking a fake vaccine, and then told the entire country I was a threat to the very foundations of democracy.
You don’t ever get to call anyone else “divisive.” It’s on now. https://t.co/77P1JjEgoP
— Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) May 27, 2025
Plus:
Joe Biden gave a speech in front of a blood red background flanked by Marines basically calling half the country dangerous fascists. https://t.co/E6sLWRQGjH
— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 27, 2025