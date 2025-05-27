DON SURBER: Trump has Harvard on the run: The Orange Man knows how to use his power in this presidency. “The public is behind Trump because college administrators tarnished the Harvard brand long ago. Higher education in general suffers a backlash over trillions in unpaid student loans, DEI, LGBT and the promotion of communism in general.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.