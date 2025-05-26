KAMALA HARRIS TAKES SWIPE AT ELON MUSK AND TRUMP ADMIN: ‘Remember the 1930s.’

During his March interview with Rogan, the Tesla founder emphasized that “you should care about other people,” but argued, “we’ve got civilizational suicidal empathy going on.” “The fundamental weakness of Western civilization is empathy, the empathy exploit,” Musk contended. “They’re exploiting a bug in Western civilization, which is the empathy response.” Harris also appeared to lament President Trump’s foreign policy approach, without mentioning him or any of his top officials by name. “I do worry, frankly, about what’s happening in the world right now,” the former vice president admitted. “It’s important that we remember the 1930s,” she went on.

I’m so old, I can remember as far back as October, when Kamala was comparing Trump to Hitler (while aggressively seeking endorsements from Dick Cheney and George W. Bush, who were Hitler from 2001 to 2008):

Yesterday, V.P. Harris compared President Trump to Hitler, “Donald Trump is out for unchecked power. He wants a military like Adolf Hitler had, who will be loyal to him, not our Constitution. He is unhinged, unstable, and given a second term, there would be no one to stop him from pursuing his worst impulses.” The V.P.’s comment comparing Trump to Hitler indicates she doesn’t care about minimizing the horrors of the Holocaust or she is an imbecile incapable of understanding. Her comments were based on a story in the leftist magazine The Atlantic reporting that Trump’s former chief of staff, Gen. John Kelly, called Trump a “fascist” and recalled his admiration for Nazi generals. Kelly also raised concerns about Trump’s recent threats to use the military against “the enemy from within.”

Apparently, we can now step down from Def Con 1, and concentrate on Trump being an American Firster. Which as David Gelernter wrote in his 2013 book America-Lite was very much a bipartisan affair:

Many thoughtful liberals were urging America to get into the European war, where Britain all alone faced a Nazi empire that had already crushed Czechoslovakia, Poland, Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Belgium and France. Right-wing isolationists demanded neutrality. The opposition of such famous right-wingers as Charles Lindbergh and groups like the America Firsters is well known. Right-wing opposition (sometimes stained with anti-Semitism) has a prominent place in modern history books. Less well known are the left-liberal intellectuals who opposed American aid to Britain and, naturally, America’s entering the fight herself. Mainly they were Marxists or socialists who saw the war, or pretended to see it, as a fight among capitalist, imperialist powers—a fight of no concern to America. (Not many Americans of any sort were sympathetic to the British Empire, as opposed to the British nation.) Some anti-Hitler sentiment within the U.S. intelligentsia magically evaporated when Stalin made his deal with Hitler one week before the Nazi invasion of Poland. Loyal American Communists followed Moscow’s line. But there was principled antiwar sentiment too. In fall 1939, a statement appeared in Partisan Review. Partisan (as people called it) ranks among the most important periodicals in modern history. It has “come to be regarded,” wrote Diana Trilling in her memoirs (1993), “as the best intellectual journal of the American mid-twentieth century.” Norman Podhoretz called it “the most distinguished literary magazine of our time.”3 Irving Kristol wrote that “in its heyday” Partisan was “unquestionably one of the finest American cultural periodicals ever published—perhaps even the finest.” Cynthia Ozick remembered browsing a newsstand on her first day at college. “Copies of Partisan Review: the table of the gods. Jean Stafford, Mary McCarthy, Elizabeth Hardwick, Irving Howe . . . ” Many of the most eminent writers of the day. Here is Partisan’s view of the Second World War in fall 1939: The last war showed only too clearly that we can have no faith in imperialist crusades to bring freedom to any people. Our entry into the war, under the slogan of “Stop Hitler!”, would actually result in the immediate introduction of totalitarianism over here. . . . The American masses can best help [the German people] by fighting at home to keep their own liberties.

