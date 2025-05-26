CHANGE: The UK is rolling out a world-first vaccine for gonorrhoea. What about the rest of Europe? Doesn’t sound especially impressive: “In studies, the vaccine was between 32.7 per cent and 42 per cent effective against gonorrhoea, the advisory group found.”

Plus: “Gonorrhoea is one of the most common STIs, with nearly 97,000 confirmed cases in 28 European countries in 2023 – up 31 per cent from the year before. . . . Cases have been rising among all age groups and among both women and men, with men who have sex with men accounting for 58 per cent of cases in 2023.”