May 27, 2025

CHANGE: The UK is rolling out a world-first vaccine for gonorrhoea. What about the rest of Europe? Doesn’t sound especially impressive: “In studies, the vaccine was between 32.7 per cent and 42 per cent effective against gonorrhoea, the advisory group found.”

Plus: “Gonorrhoea is one of the most common STIs, with nearly 97,000 confirmed cases in 28 European countries in 2023 – up 31 per cent from the year before. . . . Cases have been rising among all age groups and among both women and men, with men who have sex with men accounting for 58 per cent of cases in 2023.”

Posted at 6:00 pm by Glenn Reynolds