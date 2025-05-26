MEMORIAL DAY MEMORY:
Just a reminder…
Here’s is a video of Richard Blumenthal talking about serving in Vietnam.
The only problem is he never served in Vietnam.
Stolen Valor scumbag.pic.twitter.com/0PO7YMlKpc
— C3 (@C_3C_3) May 26, 2025
MEMORIAL DAY MEMORY:
Just a reminder…
Here’s is a video of Richard Blumenthal talking about serving in Vietnam.
The only problem is he never served in Vietnam.
Stolen Valor scumbag.pic.twitter.com/0PO7YMlKpc
— C3 (@C_3C_3) May 26, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.