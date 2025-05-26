FASTER, PLEASE: Harvard Digs In for Battle, but Trump’s Blows Are Landing: The president’s fight threatens to leave the school a different place even if it ultimately wins its lawsuits.
Why Harvard deserves it:
Harvard Students Who Attacked Jewish Classmate Rewarded with Honors and $65,000 Fellowship
Two Harvard students, Ibrahim Bharmal and Elom Tettey-Tamaklo, assaulted Jewish classmate Yoav Segev during an anti-Israel protest. Despite criminal charges, a judge dismissed the case in… pic.twitter.com/g3PynDOAZK
— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 26, 2025