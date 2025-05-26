WHEN #JOURNALISM = #LIES:
The Washington Post said George Floyd was shot and killed in police custody. pic.twitter.com/cMBbVf32DE
— Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 26, 2025
Surprisingly often, actually.
