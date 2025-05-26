HARVARD IS HAVING A BAD YEAR. OR MAYBE DECADE, I DUNNO. Harvard Medical School morgue manager admits to stealing organs, selling them on the black market.
Related: Harvard fires professor for fabricating research on dishonesty.
Like I said . . .
