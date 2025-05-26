MORE ON STOP ‘CENSORSHIP WITHOUT DUE PROCESS’: Here’s what it’s all about, as I explain in my latest PJ Media column:

“It doesn’t take a medical science genius or ace demographer to figure out that a one-third reduction in the human birth rate around the world could be catastrophic for all of us. And if that’s the case, shouldn’t everybody be able to read the studies and reach their own conclusions about their credibility?

“Not according to LinkedIn, which censored that post as ‘false or misleading.’ I was told I could appeal the decision of the LinkedIn censors. I did so and specifically requested that the particular offending passage in the post be identified to me and an explanation provided in writing for why it was deemed so offensive to justify censoring it.”

Any bets on the odds Linkedin stays mum? Happy Memorial Day!