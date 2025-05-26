TRUE:
Non-experts have an excellent track record for the past ten years. https://t.co/IMLZUMWtDQ
— Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 25, 2025
Related:
JD Vance isn’t just criticizing universities. He’s exposing the collapse of the knowledge regime that once legitimized elite power.
1. The Reproducibility Crisis = Epistemic Collapse
When science can’t replicate its own findings – especially in fields like psychology and…
— SightBringer (@_The_Prophet__) May 24, 2025
Also related: The Suicide of Expertise.