MARK JUDGE: Journalism, Feminism, and the Low-Sex Sorority. “In her forthcoming book The Second Coming: Sex and the Next Generation’s Fight Over Its Future, journalist Carter Sherman accuses a New York Times reporter of being disappointed that members of a sorority she was writing about were not more sexually active. Indeed, the reporter was so disappointed that the sorority’s non-partying ways were left out of the book the Times reporter wrote about the sex lives of young women. In other words, when a Times reporter wanted some hot and heavy copy to sell a book and the sorority girls she interviewed did not offer it, the reporter left the girls on the cutting room floor.”

They always know what they want to “report” before they even go look.