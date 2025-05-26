IT’S A REAL MYSTERY:

Dems: “Working out is right wing” “Liking hot girls is right wing” “Eating red meat is right wing” Dems today: “We need $20 million to understand why young men hate us” pic.twitter.com/qI7rZLMoqa — John Hasson (@SonofHas) May 25, 2025

Related:

“The erosion of working-class support — among Black, white and Latino voters alike — has unnerved every ideological wing of the Democratic Party.” “For years, the belief was Democrats have had demographic destiny on our side. Now, the inverse is true.”

Maybe the solution is to, I dunno, stop sucking. Or to stop being a party driven by batshit crazy liberal women. But I repeat myself.