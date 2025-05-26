May 27, 2025

IT’S A REAL MYSTERY:

Related:

“The erosion of working-class support — among Black, white and Latino voters alike — has unnerved every ideological wing of the Democratic Party.” “For years, the belief was Democrats have had demographic destiny on our side. Now, the inverse is true.”

Maybe the solution is to, I dunno, stop sucking. Or to stop being a party driven by batshit crazy liberal women. But I repeat myself.

Posted at 7:30 am by Glenn Reynolds