I DUNNO, MAYBE YOU GUYS SHOULD STOP TOTALLY SUCKING? “The erosion of working-class support — among Black, white and Latino voters alike — has unnerved every ideological wing of the Democratic Party.” “For years, the belief was Democrats have had demographic destiny on our side. Now, the inverse is true.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.