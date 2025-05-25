REPORT FROM THE BLUE ZONES:

.@MayorofSeattle Bruce Harrell has released a statement written by @jamiehousen, his director of communication, condemning the Christians for holding a worship event at a public park in the city. The event was violently attacked by Antifa and Trantifa. The mayor says he is… https://t.co/TJvxoW6fzF pic.twitter.com/i6AKpfRiNe — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) May 25, 2025

They have an absolute right to pray in public places and the city has a duty to protect them from violence.

If it won’t do so, they have the right to protect themselves. Next time, show up with axe handles and shotguns.