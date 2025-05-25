HE’S RIGHT, AND I’VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT FOR 20 YEARS:
Population collapse is a massive crisis https://t.co/T5B62ijpUA
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2025
HE’S RIGHT, AND I’VE BEEN TALKING ABOUT IT FOR 20 YEARS:
Population collapse is a massive crisis https://t.co/T5B62ijpUA
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.