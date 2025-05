WE CAN HOPE: Medical errors are still harming patients. AI could help change that.

Over 20 years ago when Helen had her heart attack, I took her to the ER. The “expert system” — not even any sort of AI back then — on the EKG machine said “possible recent MI.” The two cardiologists ruled that out as false positive because Helen was slim, athletic, and young. They were wrong, the machine was right. It was months before she was properly diagnosed. So I believe this.