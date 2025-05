OF COURSE NOT: Trump’s Golden Dome, and Why the 1967 Outer Space Treaty Is No Obstacle to It. “The Outer Space Treaty is outdated and has greatly limited human development of space. But it’s no impediment to Donald Trump’s missile shield, no matter who claims otherwise.”

The Chinese want to ban it with vague international law mumbo-jumbo because they can’t compete on this front and they saw what SDI did to the old Soviet Union.