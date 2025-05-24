ATOMIZED AMERICA: Young Shoppers: Avoiding People Is the Point. “A recent consumer survey by GoDaddy compares the shopping habits of younger and older Americans. The results show a generational divide: Millennials and Homelanders favor remote, contactless interactions, while Boomers and Xers lean toward in-person, social experiences.”
