TELL THEM YOU WANT YOUR EARS TO WORK WELL ENOUGH TO LISTEN TO THE “POD SAVE AMERICA” PODCAST? How Do I Explain Why I Want a Silencer to My Gun-Hating Lefty Friends?
Or just tell them to F off and get better friends, I dunno.
TELL THEM YOU WANT YOUR EARS TO WORK WELL ENOUGH TO LISTEN TO THE “POD SAVE AMERICA” PODCAST? How Do I Explain Why I Want a Silencer to My Gun-Hating Lefty Friends?
Or just tell them to F off and get better friends, I dunno.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.