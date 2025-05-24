SHOULD DOJ BE ABLE TO SPY ON CONGRESS? Let’s do an experiment here. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) is pushing legislation requiring that senators be informed whenever the Department of Justice (DOJ) asks a judge to approve listening to telephone calls by senators and staffers. This happens with Democratic and Republican Chief Executives.

As things presently stand, according to Daniel Schuman, editor of First Branch Forecast, there is essentially no limit on how much DOJ can spy on Members and staff of both chambers of Congress. Do you approve of this reality or would you support efforts by Wyden or others on the Hill to limit the ability of the executive branch to spy on legislators and staffers?