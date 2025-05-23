DEMOCRATS NEVER IMAGINED THAT THEY’D LOSE POWER, EVEN IF THEY LOST AN ELECTION:
Every one of those cards was dealt to the presidency by liberals. https://t.co/B75mFT26e8
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 23, 2025
DEMOCRATS NEVER IMAGINED THAT THEY’D LOSE POWER, EVEN IF THEY LOST AN ELECTION:
Every one of those cards was dealt to the presidency by liberals. https://t.co/B75mFT26e8
— Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) May 23, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.