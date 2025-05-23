BUY A GUN:

The FBI agent's description, from watching the security video, of Elias Rodriguez's determination to finish off Sarah Milgrim is a carbon copy of the Hamas gopro videos from 10/7. The continuity is chilling, as is what it says about America's current activist class. — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 23, 2025

A friend asks — forget the security camera, where was the security? I agree. This guy should’ve been plugged before he fired the second shot. Third at most.

A single Garland, Texas city cop would have put him down, so why did he manage to empty a magazine and survive unscathed?