I DID NAZI THIS WAPO SUBHEAD COMING: For U.S. Jews, D.C. museum killings deepen resolve — and fear. The killings of two Israeli Embassy staffers amplify confusion felt since the Oct. 7, 2023 attacks about where Jews belong.

The only correct answer being, “Anyplace they want to be, that’s where.” Otherwise, when the Post’s then-sister publication declared at the start of 2009, “We Are All Socialists Now,” I didn’t realize there was a tacit “National” modifier in that headline.

The article itself, with four authors attached to its byline, is a bit more nuanced, until you get to this moment of moral equivalence:

Hamas’s attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, Israel’s subsequent attacks on Gaza, followed by divisions around the world over what had caused the conflict and who was at fault, left the 40-year-old mother of three feeling confused with no easy solution to the conflict in sight. Now, after the shooting at the Capital Jewish Museum on Wednesday she felt similarly disoriented.

And this one:

The shooting at the D.C. museum was tragic, said Joseph Landson, 56, a Navy veteran from Springfield, Virginia. “It’s a horrible time” to be Jewish in America, he said. The shooting was “just another in an unending string of anti-Israel attacks. Notice I wrote anti-Israel. I really don’t consider the attack antisemitic. New data could change my mind,” Landson said. Landson, who can’t work due to chronic disease, said he tries to find balance between supporting Israel — but not unconditionally. While he tries, he wrote The Post, to walk a middle ground, “it feels like moderation is becoming impossible.”

Yes, a shooter yelling “Free Palestine” after murdering two Israeli Embassy staffers outside of the Capital Jewish Museum does tend to make moderation a bit more difficult.