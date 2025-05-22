DEVELOPING: Two Killed in Shooting Outside Capital Jewish Museum, Including Israeli Embassy Staffer. “Numerous posts on X are showing video of the scene. There are also reports that witnesses heard the shooter shouting “Free Palestine” before being removed by police.”
UPDATE:
BREAKING: DC police ID the suspected killer of two Israeli embassy staffers outside the Jewish Museum tonight as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez of Chicago. They say after he was in custody, he yelled “Free Palestine”, and told police where he discarded the gun. The victims were…
