JUST GOOD OLD ENGLISH VIOLENCE: The Roman massacre that never happened according to a new study of an iconic archaeological site. “A re-analysis of the burials, including a new program of radiocarbon dating, has revealed that, rather than dying in a single, catastrophic event, individuals fell over periods of lethal violence spanning multiple generations, spread across the late first century BC to the early first century AD. This is suggestive of episodic periods of bloodshed, possibly the result of localized turmoil, executions or dynastic infighting during the decades leading up to the Roman Conquest of Britain.”