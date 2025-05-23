DISPATCHES FROM THE PARTY OF SCIENCE AND DIVERSITY: ‘Why Do We Want Him?’ James Carville Says Dems Shouldn’t ‘Bring Elon Musk Back’ To Party.
“Should they bring Elon Musk back? His platform X is pretty useful. He said he’s not going to put any more money into politics for the time being,” host Joanna Coles said. “But should the Democrats woo him back or is he too damaged at this point?”
After clarifying Coles meant bringing Musk back into the Democratic Party, the Democratic strategist answered, “No.”
“No? You think he’s done now?” the host followed up.
“Well, I can’t imagine that after all of this that he’d want — I mean, what does he bring? … Look at the damage he’s done to the federal government,” Carville said. “Why do we want him?”
Coles asserted that Musk’s X platform is valuable, but said Carville had a “fair point” about Musk’s government role. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) claims on its website that as of May 11 it had saved taxpayers an estimated $170 billion through terminating and renegotiating contracts, eliminating fraud, cancelling grants and cutting the federal workforce.
For instance, DOGE has substantially cut the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which reportedly squandered taxpayer funds by supporting initiatives that pushed a far-left agenda abroad, along with indirectly backing extremist groups.
“It’s just that he used to be a Democrat,” Coles added. “Then he got embraced and suckered in by the Republicans.”
“Maybe he used to be smart and then he went crazy,” Carville responded.
“I mean, what does he bring?” Yes, the party whose leaders proposed sending men to the moon and demanded that electric cars be a moral imperative are now casting into the cornfield the African-American immigrant who builds spacecraft and electric cars, and who led DOGE, which was an extension of the proposals of Carville’s former boss and Barack Obama.
As Glenn noted in the very early days of Instapundit, “As the old saying has it, the left looks for heretics and the right looks for converts, and both find what they’re looking for. The effect is no doubt subliminal, but people who treat you like crap are, over time, less persuasive than people who don’t. If people on the Left are so unhappy about how many former allies are changing their views, perhaps they should examine how those allies are treated.”