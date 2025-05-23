DISPATCHES FROM THE PARTY OF SCIENCE AND DIVERSITY: ‘Why Do We Want Him?’ James Carville Says Dems Shouldn’t ‘Bring Elon Musk Back’ To Party.

“Should they bring Elon Musk back? His platform X is pretty useful. He said he’s not going to put any more money into politics for the time being,” host Joanna Coles said. “But should the Democrats woo him back or is he too damaged at this point?”

After clarifying Coles meant bringing Musk back into the Democratic Party, the Democratic strategist answered, “No.”

“No? You think he’s done now?” the host followed up.

“Well, I can’t imagine that after all of this that he’d want — I mean, what does he bring? … Look at the damage he’s done to the federal government,” Carville said. “Why do we want him?”

Coles asserted that Musk’s X platform is valuable, but said Carville had a “fair point” about Musk’s government role. Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) claims on its website that as of May 11 it had saved taxpayers an estimated $170 billion through terminating and renegotiating contracts, eliminating fraud, cancelling grants and cutting the federal workforce.

For instance, DOGE has substantially cut the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), which reportedly squandered taxpayer funds by supporting initiatives that pushed a far-left agenda abroad, along with indirectly backing extremist groups.

“It’s just that he used to be a Democrat,” Coles added. “Then he got embraced and suckered in by the Republicans.”

“Maybe he used to be smart and then he went crazy,” Carville responded.