DOGE: The Early Years.

Top Democrats all indirectly share their support for Elon Musk’s DOGE

Nancy Pelosi “We must make the cuts of waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicare. We owe it to our country”

Bernie Sanders “There is an enormous amount of waste and fraud and abuse in this government. When there is… pic.twitter.com/WAwzoT2CFt

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 15, 2025