DOGE: The Early Years.
Top Democrats all indirectly share their support for Elon Musk’s DOGE
Nancy Pelosi “We must make the cuts of waste, fraud, and abuse in Medicare. We owe it to our country”
Bernie Sanders “There is an enormous amount of waste and fraud and abuse in this government. When there is… pic.twitter.com/WAwzoT2CFt
— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) March 15, 2025
Remember, it’s Obama, Biden, Clinton and Gore approved!
OMG this is not AI, it's real. It's a must watch.
2011. Obama announces a DOGE department and puts Joe Biden in charge of it! 😂
"Nobody messes with Joe." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/obGsYHzmMr
— MAZE (@mazemoore) March 14, 2025
UPDATE: Why does this leftist hate so many of her party’s recent leaders?
"I Would Like for You to Die"
Leftist Freaks Out on DOGE Supporters pic.twitter.com/jtXZpcHeBB
— Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) March 15, 2025