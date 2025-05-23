JUST NBC THE LEFTIST HACKWORK! Karoline Leavitt Bodies Yamiche Alcindor for Her ‘Ridiculous Line of Questioning’ on South Africa.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt is not only exceptionally good at her job, but she refuses to suffer fools gladly. NBC News Washington correspondent Yamiche Alcindor found this out the hard way, and it was glorious. On any given day, there are 50 or so correspondents in the briefing room clamoring to be called upon, so when Leavitt acknowledges you and says, “Go ahead,” your questions should be well-thought-through and on point. Thursday morning, Alcindor chose to pour milk on stupid and gobble it down.

And how:

"What’s unsubstantiated!?"

Things get heated when NBC News’ Yamiche Alcindor questions the veracity of the White House’s video on the political persecution and murder of white farmers in South Africa.

"It IS substantiated, not just by that video and the physical evidence that… pic.twitter.com/lXUJOyYY4Q

— Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 22, 2025