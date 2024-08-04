ICYMI: DISPATCHES FROM THE MEMORY HOLE: Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff cheated on his first wife with daughter Ella’s nanny Najen Naylor — and got her PREGNANT.

Kamala Harris’s husband’s first marriage ended after he got his children’s nanny pregnant, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff cheated on his first wife Kerstin with the blonde nanny, who also taught at their children’s pricey private school. The woman, Najen Naylor, 47, did not deny the story when approached by DailyMail.com at her home in the New York millionaires’ playground, The Hamptons. She would not comment, except to say, ‘I’m kind of freaked out right now.’ A close friend with direct knowledge of the affair and pregnancy told DailyMail.com that Naylor did not keep the child – though her social media shows a video of a mysterious baby girl named Brook in 2009, the year the baby would have been born. Another friend, Stacey Brooks, who mothered twin boys around the same time as Naylor was expecting, also did not deny any of the claims – but said she would not divulge further information without Naylor’s permission. The incendiary news is said to be causing panic in Harris’s campaign, just as she has overtaken Donald Trump in several polls and as she ramps up her final push to win over voters in November.

Emhoff confirmed the story. “Vice President Kamala Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff acknowledged Saturday in a statement to CNN that he had an affair during his first marriage after the alleged details of the relationship were published by a British tabloid.”

To ask why a story like this was broken by “a British tabloid” and not the DNC-MSM is to answer the question.

UPDATE: When PR work replaces journalism: Doug Emhoff is pushing more men to advocate for abortion rights.

—

If the name sounds familiar: Remembering Yamiche Alcindor’s Greatest Hits.

Yamiche Alcindor, previously a White House correspondent for PBS, will be transitioning into a role covering Washington more broadly for NBC, the network announced Tuesday. She will continue to host Washington Week for PBS. Over the years, Alcindor has built a reputation as one of the most partisan reporters in the mainstream press, using her seat in the White House briefing room as a soapbox for progressive politics, despite working for the taxpayer-funded, and ostensibly nonpartisan PBS. Here’s a taste of what NBC will be getting out of its newest employee:

Not included: Yamiche Alcindor craps on Madison Cawthorn after he literally rises from his wheelchair to stand for the Pledge of Allegiance.

And given the topic, this post from October 27th, 2016 seems relevant: Buried Lede: Chris Matthews Does Journalism. Matthews Confronts NYT Reporter On Bias: Know Any Pro-Life Reporters? (Video):

“And really this is something I think that is kind of an effective argument,” NYT reporter Yamiche Alcindor told Matthews, referring to GOP nominee Donald Trump’s argument the “elite media” is biased against him and is helping rig the election. “Because people really do feel when they go and get the news that they are really getting it from these people who have some sort of plan to rig this election, or rig the economy, or don’t want to cover the real issues.” * * * * * * * * * Matthews interrupted: “Do you know anybody Yamiche at The New York Times who is pro-life?” “That’s not a question I’m going to answer,” she laughed. “I have no idea.” “Do you know anybody?” Matthews pressed. “Just, you don’t have to name names. Do you know anybody at the Times who is pro-life?” “I have not asked my coworkers that question, I should say,” Alcindor replied. “Oh that’s cute,” Matthews said.

As I wrote at the time, indeed it is. Shades of the deer in the headlights responses from Lesley Stahl, Andrea Mitchell and ABC Nightline host Dan Harris when asked in various television interviews if any conservatives work on the air at their respective networks.

