PUBLIC SAFETY, YOU’RE REALLY DOING IT WRONG: Former Los Angeles deputy mayor pleads guilty to threatening to bomb City Hall.

The former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor of Public Safety, Brian Williams, pleaded guilty on Thursday to threatening to bomb City Hall.

The Department of Justice announced that Williams, 61, of Pasadena, has been charged with a felony count that carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

Williams made the threat on Oct. 3, 2024, while he was in office. According to the DOJ’s release, Williams crafted the threat to appear as if it came from an unknown man who was “tired of the city support of Israel, and has decided to place a bomb in City Hall.”

It started while Williams was in an online meeting that day with “multiple people in connection with his official duties,” the release detailed.

During the meeting, Williams picked up an incoming call on his city-issued phone, excused himself and called the L.A. Police Department’s Chief of Staff.

In the conversation with the LAPD chief, Williams said he had just received a call from an unknown man who was threatening to bomb L.A. City Hall.

However, detectives uncovered that what had really happened was that while he was in his online meeting, Williams used the Google Voice application on his personal phone to place a call to his work phone, meaning Williams crafted the actual threat.