DEI IN A FIRE: LA’s Obese Female Assistant Fire Chief Says, No, I’m Not Able to Carry Your Husband Out of a Fire, But If You Think About It, Isn’t That His Fault?

This is the ultimate in DEI: A morbidly-obese entitled woke woman telling you that if she’s not able to perform the tasks required by her job, that’s your fault, not hers. You’re the one who got yourself into a burning building, after all. Don’t blame her if she’s too weak and out-of-shape to carry your husband out of the blaze.

LAFD Assistant Chief Kristine Larson: "Am I able to carry your husband out of a fire? He got himself in the wrong place." pic.twitter.com/BofTVr6dWP — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 9, 2025

But up the food chain in L.A. things get even worse:

So, uh If LA’s Deputy Mayor was placed on leave in mid December And if Karen Bass was in Ghana —who was in charge of LA when these fires started? pic.twitter.com/limy3CF1Ey — John Hasson (@SonofHas) January 9, 2025

The mayor’s Website lists, as of March of 2023, six deputy mayors and an “Acting Deputy Mayor of Communications.” Here are the details of the deputy mayor mentioned in the above tweet: FBI agents search home of Los Angeles deputy mayor over City Hall bomb threat.

FBI agents searched the home of a Los Angeles deputy mayor this week as part of an investigation into whether he made a bomb threat against City Hall, officials said. A statement from the office of Mayor Karen Bass said she was notified of Tuesday’s search at the residence of Brian K. Williams, her deputy mayor for public safety, as part of an probe into an alleged threat. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that officers responded “earlier this year” to a bomb threat against City Hall. “Our initial investigation revealed that the source of the threat was likely from Brian Williams, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety,” the department said in a statement Wednesday. “Due to the Department’s working relationship with Mr. Williams, the investigation was referred to the FBI. The FBI remains the investigating agency.”

So the “Deputy Mayor for Public Safety” is accused of making “a bomb threat against City Hall?” This is satire that even the Babylon Bee couldn’t come up with.

Related: Timeline: Bass Knew of Fire Risk Before Abandoning L.A. for Ghana Trip.

More: L.A. County ‘Accidentally’ Sent Out Terrifying Warning On Thursday.

As if Los Angeles County residents didn’t have enough to worry about right now, the county’s official alert system appears to have sent out a terrifying warning by accident. Much of Southern California has been forced to evacuate their homes due to the ongoing wildfires. The wildfires started in Pacific Palisades but due to strong winds, they’ve spread to several other parts of Southern California. So far, though, much of downtown Los Angeles and the valley appears to still be in OK shape. However, on Thursday afternoon, millions of Los Angeles County residents received a terrifying warning. “Emergency Alert. NEW: This is an emergency message from the Los Angeles County Fire Department. An EVACUATION WARNING has been issued in your area. Remain vigilant of any threats and be ready to evacuate. Gather loved ones, pets, and supplies. Continue to monitor local weather, news and the webpage alertla.org for more information,” the alert reads. Los Angeles residents who thought they were in a safe area were understandably terrified. “Every person in LA County got it,” one fan wrote. “Got it in Long Beach,” one fan added.

The false alert was also heard live on at least one local news show, amplifying its coverage and further rattling LA residents, already on edge:

JUST IN: Los Angeles accidentally sends an evacuation alert to every LA county resident, emergency alert goes off during live news coverage. The alert told people to “gather loved ones, pets, and supplies.” Here is the warning that was sent out: “This is an emergency message… pic.twitter.com/zkPHgibU7z — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) January 10, 2025

The county’s in the best of hands, to Insta-paraphrase.