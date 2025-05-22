MORE NUKES NOW.
It’s not flashy, and most people won’t pay attention—but this might be the most important executive order he will sign so far. https://t.co/ZWqRmrluYw
— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 22, 2025
MORE NUKES NOW.
It’s not flashy, and most people won’t pay attention—but this might be the most important executive order he will sign so far. https://t.co/ZWqRmrluYw
— Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 22, 2025
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.