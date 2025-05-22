JOHN HINDERAKER: “Tom Wolfe’s much-quoted adage is that ‘the dark night of fascism is always descending on America but always lands in Europe.’ In a similar vein, one can say that the authorities and the press are always looking for ‘domestic terrorism’ on the right, but in fact, it consistently comes from the left.”
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.