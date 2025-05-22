LIVE FAST, DIE YOUNG: The scent of death? Worms experience altered fertility and lifespan when exposed to dead counterparts.. “They’ve discovered that the presence of dead members of their species has profound behavioral and physiological effects, leading the worms to reproduce more quickly, shortening their lifespans.”
