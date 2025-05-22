HE’S NOT WRONG:
After the execution of two Israeli diplomats on our soil, let me be clear:
The fight for the future of Western Civilization and our culture is happening NOW.
The barbarians are at the gate. America stands with Israel and the Jewish people, and we cannot allow our culture to be… pic.twitter.com/WiaajJyqwy
— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 22, 2025
The indiscriminate killing of Jews is not because the war in Gaza. The war in Gaza is because of indiscriminate killing of Jews.
It’s amazing how hard it is for people to understand this simple fact.
— Yael Bar tur 🎗️ (@yaelbt) May 22, 2025
You caused a riot at a Jewish-owned business on 125th street, then someone started a fire and 7 people died, you contemptible, corrupt, loathsome piece of slime. https://t.co/uzQzVI0Myl
— John Podhoretz (@jpodhoretz) May 22, 2025
It's a rotating loop of evil… they hate capitalism, they hate whites, and they hate Jews.
If you think you're going to be exempt from that hate, you're wrong. https://t.co/wXqXhqQLEn
— Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) May 22, 2025
The FBI needs to bring the full force of the US government down on Chicago leftist networks. There has never been a better rationale for wiretaps, confidential informants, RICO prosecutions. This is the milieu Obama came out of. Rip that whole rat’s nest apart.
— malmesburyman (@malmesburyman) May 22, 2025
Palmer Raids redux? I’m starting to rethink those . . .