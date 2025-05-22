HE’S NOT WRONG:

After the execution of two Israeli diplomats on our soil, let me be clear:

The fight for the future of Western Civilization and our culture is happening NOW.

The barbarians are at the gate. America stands with Israel and the Jewish people, and we cannot allow our culture to be… pic.twitter.com/WiaajJyqwy

— Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) May 22, 2025