UNDER THE BUS: Tapper’s Book May End Kamala’s Political Career.

There’s still no word yet as to whether Kamala Harris will run for governor of California or hold out for another doomed attempt at the presidency. But it might be a moot point in light of revelations in Jake Tapper’s new book “Original Sin” about the Biden administration’s systematic cover-up of Joe Biden’s cognitive decline. Oh sure, we all knew Biden was impaired, but the difference between today and the four years of the Biden presidency is that now even the liberal media is talking about it, and Kamala can’t run from her role in the cover-up.

Past reports indicate that Kamala will make a decision on a gubernatorial bid by this fall. The question is, how will the mainstream coverage of this Biden-Harris administration scandal impact her decision?

She has some serious explaining to do. Throughout Biden’s presidency, she consistently portrayed him as a “strong, effective, and capable leader.” Even after that disastrous June 2024 debate that ultimately led to Biden’s withdrawal from the race, Harris doubled down, telling CNN’s Anderson Cooper it was just “a slow start, but it was a strong finish.”

This scandal isn’t going away. If she chooses to run for governor, she won’t be able to hide from it.