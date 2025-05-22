UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND UNEXPECTEDLY GOING GREEN: Kermit the Frog set to deliver University of Maryland commencement address: ‘I’ll be there!‘

The University of Maryland (UMD) is welcoming an unlikely commencement speaker on Thursday to usher off the class of 2025: a bright-green Muppet. Kermit the Frog, a famous family favorite and self-proclaimed “Amphibitarian,” announced the momentous occasion in a YouTube video posted by the university. In the video, the speaker was hailed as an “environmental advocate,” “best-selling author,” “Peabody Award winner,” “international superstar,” “friend to all creatures” and “champion of creativity, kindness and believing in the impossible.” The camera then sharply panned to the awkward Muppet with a screeching sound as Kermit stood in front of a red curtain and announced, “Uh, I guess it’s me.”

To be fair, the university could certainly do much worse: Orwellian: Women’s College Honors Inveterate Foe of Women’s Rights.

Smith College, which presents itself as a women’s college, just granted an honorary degree to a man, and not just any man, but one of the most influential campaigners against women’s rights. Yes, in a piece of fresh Orwellian insanity, a women’s college granted an honorary degree to Rachel Levine, a man who has fathered children and who has weaponized his medical position as a doctor to attack fairness in women’s sports, privacy in women’s intimate settings, and a generation’s ability to have children. Levine received the honorary degree at the Smith College commencement Sunday.

And: Gazpacho? Geppetto? Gestapo? A Lying, Tongue-Tied Tim Walz Says ICE Agents are a Modern-Day ‘Geskapo.’

Leave it to failed Democrat Governor Tim Walz to find a way to lie while tongue-tied. He gave a commencement speech at the University of Minnesota on Saturday and warned graduates that President Donald Trump was sending out ‘Geskapo’ agents to round up people.

Speaking of a different kind of muppetry at commencement ceremonies: Scan and Go: Is AI Turning Graduation Ceremonies into Grocery Store Self-Checkout Lanes?

Colleges are using AI name readers to announce students' names during graduation ceremonies. Students scan their phones like they're in a checkout line before an AI voice reads their names. PACE University was seen using the technology during its commencement ceremony. "Our… pic.twitter.com/CbqtNFCA5e — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) May 21, 2025

It’s academia in 2025, so once again, it could be worse:

Exit question: