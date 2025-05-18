SCOTT JOHNSON: Minneapolis 5 years later, NY Post edition.

As soon as it became apparent that the authorities would let the city burn, the city became a magnet for malicious actors from around the state who wanted to get in on the action. The arson, looting, and destruction didn’t end until Minnesota Governor Tim Walz deployed the Minnesota National Guard too late to prevent the vast damage that was done.

But what an incredible olfactory experience! Tim Walz’s Wife Gwen Kept Windows Open During BLM Riots to ‘Smell the Burning Tires.’

UPDATE: Gazpacho? Geppetto? Gestapo? A Lying, Tongue-Tied Tim Walz Says ICE Agents are a Modern-Day ‘Geskapo.’

Leave it to failed Democrat Governor Tim Walz to find a way to lie while tongue-tied. He gave a commencement speech at the University of Minnesota on Saturday and warned graduates that President Donald Trump was sending out ‘Geskapo’ agents to round up people. Here’s the verbal flub. (WATCH)

Governor Walz calls ICE agents modern day "Geskapo" pic.twitter.com/b4XjYWkA9h — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) May 18, 2025

Marjorie Taylor-Greene received plenty of well-deserved scorn from both sides of the aisle when in February of 2022, she referred to Nancy Pelosi’s infamous and terrifying “gazpacho police.” Naturally, Walz’s flub will quickly be forgotten by his party’s operatives with bylines.