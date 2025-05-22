#JOURNALISM:

Sure, the race communists in South Africa are murdering white people and stealing their property but the real problem is Donald Trump pointing it out. https://t.co/sVTRXPqEaw — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 21, 2025

Here is President Ramaphosa saying he wants to seize land from people he doesn’t consider “our people” and give them zero compensation. If Trump’s claim is so baseless, then why not just ask him what land he’s referring to? pic.twitter.com/KE4HcjUqpx — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) May 21, 2025

Every mainstream media outlet is claiming Trump’s claim of a white genocide in South Africa is baseless Here’s a clip of Julius Malema, a member of the South African government, saying “k*ll the boer” aka white people You don’t hate the media enough pic.twitter.com/mwmLB8vQEN — Jacktron (@jacktronprime) May 21, 2025

NBC is as honest about the South African white genocide as it was about Joe Biden’s health https://t.co/3tDHfeTs02 — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 22, 2025

Plus: