#JOURNALISM:

Lying on behalf of genocidal racists is pretty on brand for the WashPost. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 21, 2025

– there are no farmer murders in SA, that’s a myth.

– Okay there are, but it’s not racial <- you are here.

– okay it is racial, but that’s a good thing. The eternal msm news arc advanced one step today. — Grummz (@Grummz) May 21, 2025

Again! Now ABC doing it despite the South African Minister of Agriculture confirming in the Oval Office, while everyone was watching, that white farmers are being killed and it’s a serious problem https://t.co/Sdr1p77kN2 — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) May 21, 2025

So you're saying they get murdered at an astronomically higher rate than the rest of the population. And you don't see the problem there? Really? https://t.co/hGypu2gzqe — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 21, 2025

This seems inconvenient for the President of South Africa https://t.co/x7J9zbW3N9 — Jim Verdi (@jjverdi) May 21, 2025

As with everything else, the Washington Post is lying about the White genocide in South Africa. But remember, denying it is only the first step. The next step is, they’ll admit it’s happening, but it’s not that bad. Then it will be a good thing, and then the real problem will be… https://t.co/pqwUcC8TaY — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) May 21, 2025

UPDATE (From Ed):

The talking points went out to the fake news… Trump “ambushed” the president of South Africa by playing a video montage of South African leaders calling for White genocide. The media is complicit. pic.twitter.com/zTNqAE0OIf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) May 21, 2025

I’m so old, I can remember when the entire left, including former President Obama, still believed in “speaking truth to power.”