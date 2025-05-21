DAVID FRIEDMAN: Stargate and the AI Industrial Revolution. “The conventional narrative about artificial intelligence is deeply flawed. For years, we’ve been told that AI is ‘just software’—a clever layer atop the internet stack, maybe a productivity multiplier for office workers, maybe a toy for app developers. But that view is dying in the red clay of Abilene, Texas. AI is not software. AI is the foundation of a new Industrial Revolution. . . . OpenAI’s bet isn’t just on model quality. It’s on controlling the entire AI supply chain: land, energy, chips, training loops, distribution channels. Just as Standard Oil controlled drilling, refining, and transport, OpenAI is building an industrial stack. . . . This is what makes Stargate revolutionary: AI is becoming its own industrial base.”