RESEARCH THAT CHAT GPT CAN’T DO: Archaeologist sailing like a Viking makes unexpected discoveries. “The sailing boat—an open, square-rigged clinker boat similar to the boats used during the Viking Age (800–1050 AD)—traveled from Trondheim up to the Arctic Circle and back in 2022. Since then, Jarrett and his team have sailed over 5,000 kilometers along Viking trade routes (see map). His research shows that the likely routes of the Vikings took them farther from land than previously thought.”