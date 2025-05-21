INDICTMENTS ALL AROUND: Meet the Biden ‘politburo’ accused of running the country in secret: There was the aide who demanded $4 million to advise the re-election campaign. There was the enforcer who ‘cast out heretics’. And there was Jill Biden.

However, as the book is published there is little chance of a reprieve for those accused of covering up, or wilfully ignoring, Biden’s decline. “I don’t think there is a way to make it stop,” one Democrat sighs. “Every Democrat is going to need to have an answer on Biden and why we let him stay for so long.”

The blame game is moving to a cabal of advisers, dubbed the “politburo” by colleagues in a nod to the highest decision-making body of the Soviet Union, a group said to have enjoyed unprecedented power.

“Five people were running the country, and Joe Biden was at best a senior member of the board,” one cabinet member claims. “I’ve never seen a situation like this before, with so few people having so much power. They would make huge economic decisions without calling [Treasury] secretary Yellen.”