NOAH ROTHMAN: Yet Another Gaza Famine That Wasn’t.

Maybe you can spot the fallacy in the following:

If you can, you should congratulate yourself on possessing the capacity for critical rationality even when evaluating claims that cast Israel in a bad light. That faculty renders you more perceptive than much of the Western journalistic establishment.

Such was the commitment of the international press to the notion that Israel is deliberately engineering a famine in the Gaza Strip that it accepted at face value a claim so logically deficient that an elementary school student should be able to identify the sophistry in it.

“Around 14,000 babies could die in the next 48 hours if many more aid trucks do not reach Gaza, the U.N.’s humanitarian chief says,” read the claim promulgated by a variety of news outlets, including a since-deleted social-media post promoted by NBC News.

The first tell readers of this piece will encounter is that the initial 540 words of the report accompanying the post are devoted not to the imminent humanitarian catastrophe that is about to befall the Palestinian population. Rather, it is replete with quotes from critics of Benjamin Netanyahu insisting that the resumption of Israeli combat operations against Hamas risks consigning the Jewish State to “pariah state” status. Indeed, for the prime minister, “killing babies is a pastime,” one of his domestic critics charged.

When it eventually gets around to exploring the allegation it broadcast on social media, NBC News couched the claim: “Around 14,000 babies face severe malnutrition if a lot more aid trucks don’t reach the Palestinian enclave soon, U.N. humanitarian chief Tom Fletcher told the BBC on Tuesday,” the report read.

That was a “clarification” from the original claim that NBC News and many other journalistic enterprises promoted. Their mistake was to trust the BBC’s reporting and their source, a U.N. functionary. “There are 14,000 babies that will die in the next 48 hours unless we can reach them,” Fletcher told the British media venue — a claim that horrified and inflamed the civilized world. The BBC ran with it. Only later did the outlet ask him “how he had arrived at that figure.” Fletcher “said there were ‘strong teams on the ground’ operating in medical centers and schools — but did not provide further details.”